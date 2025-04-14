A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
April 14, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – Art in the Square

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley highlights the 25th anniversary of Art in the Square and speaks with local artist Rachael Di Vincenzo.

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley shares what to expect from the 25th Art in the Square in Southlake and features the 26 non-profit organizations set to benefit from this year’s event.

 She also speaks with local artist and Southlake resident, Rachael Di Vincenzo, who offers a personal take at what the event means to her as an artist, creator, and community member. With behind-the-scenes insights and a focus on the event’s lasting impact, this week’s SLK City Spotlight is a must watch.

For key details about the event or information about how to volunteer, check out the link below:

Ad for "ART IN THE SQUARE" in Southlake, event dates "April 25-27, 2025" and location "Southlake Town Center". The right side features a decorative "25" with flowers and art designs.
