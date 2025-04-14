SLK City Spotlight – Art in the Square

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley shares what to expect from the 25th Art in the Square in Southlake and features the 26 non-profit organizations set to benefit from this year’s event.

She also speaks with local artist and Southlake resident, Rachael Di Vincenzo, who offers a personal take at what the event means to her as an artist, creator, and community member. With behind-the-scenes insights and a focus on the event’s lasting impact, this week’s SLK City Spotlight is a must watch.

For key details about the event or information about how to volunteer, check out the link below: