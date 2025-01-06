This week on SLK City Spotlight, get ready for the hilarious flubbed lines, mishaps, candid moments, and unexpected surprises from the Mayor and the City Council. The SLK City Spotlight Bloopers Reel is a lighthearted opportunity to see the hard work, camaraderie, and sense of humor that goes into making this weekly video series happen.



Check out this behind-the-scenes special at the link below: