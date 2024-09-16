SLK City Spotlight – Built 4 It

In the past year, Built 4 It has opened a Southlake location that focuses on Adult Fitness Training, Physical Therapy In-House, and Chiropractic Care.

Councilmember Amy Torres-Lepp joins the founders of Built 4 It, former Dallas Cowboys player Kavon Frazier and Kecia Mckenzie, PT, DPT, about their journey opening Built 4 It and the importance of bringing physical health and wellness to Southlake.

To view this episode of Southlake City Spotlight, click the video below: