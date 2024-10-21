SLK City Spotlight – Carroll Dragon BBQ Team

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Councilmember Frances Scharli, and Councilmember Randy Robbins talk with Coach Ken Goodman about the high school barbecue league, how the team works together, and their appearance on Magnolia Network’s BBQ HIGH. Click the link below to see the Carroll Dragon BBQ Team in action:
