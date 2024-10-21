October 21, 2024

SLK City Spotlight – Carroll Dragon BBQ Team

Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Councilmember Frances Scharli, and Councilmember Randy Robbins visit the Carroll Dragon BBQ Team.

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Councilmember Frances Scharli, and Councilmember Randy Robbins talk with Coach Ken Goodman about the high school barbecue league, how the team works together, and their appearance on Magnolia Network’s BBQ HIGH.

Click the link below to see the Carroll Dragon BBQ Team in action: 

Learn more about the FY 2025 Adopted Budget
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram