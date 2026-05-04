A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A green collage background with various city and community images overlaid by white cursive text reading "100 Episodes" and the logo "City Spotlight SLK" at the bottom.
City
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May 4, 2026

SLK City Spotlight Celebrates 100 Episodes

This special episode of SLK City Spotlight reflects on 100 episodes by showcasing the people, progress, and stories that define the city.

SLK City Spotlight has reached a major milestone with 100 episodes, marking years of storytelling that highlight the people, services, and moments that define Southlake. This special edition also celebrates Southlake’s 70th birthday, reflecting on the city’s growth and the shared values that continue to shape its future. Through past episodes, viewers have seen the dedication of City employees, the impact of local businesses, and the traditions that bring the community together. The episode serves as a reminder that Southlake’s story is built on connection, service, and pride in community. As the City looks ahead, the series continues to capture both everyday moments and major milestones that define life in Southlake.

Check out the full list of SLK City episodes and explore more stories by visiting the City of Southlake’s YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrcAnqA9pCw

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A circular logo for the City of Southlake’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) is on the left, next to an under-construction brick building with scaffolding and a crane on the right.