SLK City Spotlight – Celebrating Councilmember Ronell Smith

As Councilmember Ronell Smith wrapped up his term on Southlake City Council, Mayor Shawn McCaskill took a moment to reflect on his leadership, dedication, and lasting impact on the community.



In this episode, we hear from Councilmember Smith himself as he highlights his years of service and what inspired his commitment to public life. He also shares why he and his family proudly consider themselves Southlake’s biggest fans. Their love for Southlake—and belief in its future—shine through in every part of their journey.



Tune-in to this episode to see Councilmember Smith’s legacy of service and his deep-rooted love for the place he calls home.