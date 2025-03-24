SLK City Spotlight – Celebrating the Southlake Pickleball Complex One-Year Anniversary

The Southlake Pickleball Complex is marking one year of exciting matches, growing friendships, and a thriving sports community. In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson joins Pickleball Complex Manager Eric Clay to reflect on the facility’s impact over the past year.

The Southlake Pickleball Complex has welcomed players of all skill levels, fostering a fun and inclusive environment. As the sport continues to gain popularity, the complex remains a central hub for friendly competition and connection.

Watch this week’s episode to celebrate the past year and see what’s next for pickleball in Southlake!