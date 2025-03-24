My Southlake News

March 24, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – Celebrating the Southlake Pickleball Complex One-Year Anniversary

Pickleball in Southlake celebrates its first year as a thriving facility for competition, community, and connection.

The Southlake Pickleball Complex is marking one year of exciting matches, growing friendships, and a thriving sports community. In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson joins Pickleball Complex Manager Eric Clay to reflect on the facility’s impact over the past year.

The Southlake Pickleball Complex has welcomed players of all skill levels, fostering a fun and inclusive environment. As the sport continues to gain popularity, the complex remains a central hub for friendly competition and connection.

Watch this week’s episode to celebrate the past year and see what’s next for pickleball in Southlake!

Ad for "ART IN THE SQUARE" in Southlake, event dates "April 25-27, 2025" and location "Southlake Town Center". The right side features a decorative "25" with flowers and art designs.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram