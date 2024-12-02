December 2, 2024

SLK City Spotlight: County Commissioner Gary Fickes Retires

Mayor Shawn McCaskill sits down with County Commissioner Gary Fickes to talk about the Commissioner’s service to Southlake over the past 40 years as he prepares for retirement.

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill talks with Tarrant County Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fickes about his time as former Mayor of Southlake during the development of Town Square, his involvement in the opening of State Highway 114, and how Commissioner Fickes has inspired others with his devoted service of 40 years.

To watch this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, click on the link below:

