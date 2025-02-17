February 17, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – CWD Household Hazardous Waste Kit

Mayor Shawn McCaskill highlights the importance of proper hazardous waste disposal and how to safely manage household waste.

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill breaks down the three essential steps of the CWD Household Hazardous Waste Kit, highlighting best practices for safe disposal and common mistakes to avoid.

This episode also features insights from the City's Public Works Business Manager, Zayne Huff, who explains why proper hazardous waste management is crucial for community health and environmental safety.



To learn more about the CWD Household Hazardous Waste Kit, click the link below :

Image shows a picture of a dessert and a shopping bag with the words Southlake Open Rewards

