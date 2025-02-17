SLK City Spotlight – CWD Household Hazardous Waste Kit

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill breaks down the three essential steps of the CWD Household Hazardous Waste Kit, highlighting best practices for safe disposal and common mistakes to avoid.

This episode also features insights from the City's Public Works Business Manager, Zayne Huff, who explains why proper hazardous waste management is crucial for community health and environmental safety.





