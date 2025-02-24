SLK City Spotlight – Emergency Operations Center Debut

The City of Southlake has taken a major step in emergency preparedness with the launch of its new Emergency Operations Center. In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Councilmember Frances Scharli and Interim Fire Chief Jeremy Wilson discuss how the facility will enhance the City’s ability to respond to severe weather, natural disasters, and other emergencies. Watch the full discussion in the video below:
Watch the full discussion in the video below: