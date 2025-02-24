My Southlake News

February 24, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – Emergency Operations Center Debut

Councilmember Frances Scharli and Interim Fire Chief Jeremy Wilson take a tour of the new Emergency Operations Center.

The City of Southlake has taken a major step in emergency preparedness with the launch of its new Emergency Operations Center. In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Councilmember Frances Scharli and Interim Fire Chief Jeremy Wilson discuss how the facility will enhance the City’s ability to respond to severe weather, natural disasters, and other emergencies.

Watch the full discussion in the video below:

Image shows a picture of a dessert and a shopping bag with the words Southlake Open Rewards

Related News

Experience
February 21, 2025
Volunteer Applications for 2025 Camp Mania are Now Open
City
February 17, 2025
SLK City Spotlight – CWD Household Hazardous Waste Kit
Select: Business
January 10, 2025
Say Cheese! Meet Hinkle Family Dental
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram