SLK City Spotlight – Employee Appreciation Celebration

Southlake’s dedicated team of over 500 employees is the engine that keeps the city moving, from maintaining parks and ensuring public safety to managing libraries and city logistics. The latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, narrated by Mayor Shawn McCaskill, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the hardworking individuals who make it all happen.

This special edition highlights the people, passion, and purpose behind city services that often go unnoticed. It’s a tribute to the employees who show up every day to serve with excellence and pride.

Whether responding to emergencies or planning for the future, Team Southlake is always working to make our community better. It’s just one more reason why Southlake remains a Sweet Place To Be.

To view this episode, please visit the link below: