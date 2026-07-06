SLK City Spotlight Explores Southlake’s Story on July 4, 1776

What was happening in the area we now know as Southlake when the Declaration of Independence was signed? The latest episode of SLK City Spotlight takes a closer look at the history of the land that would one day become our community through the Southlake Historical Society’s newest exhibit, July 4, 1776: Here and There.

Hosted by Mayor Shawn McCaskill and featuring Southlake Historical Society President Connie Cooley, the episode explores what life was like in Spanish Tejas while America’s founding was unfolding in Philadelphia. Viewers will learn how Native peoples, Spanish explorers, and Spanish vaqueros helped shape the history and heritage of the place we now call home, revealing connections between local, Texas, and American history that continue to influence our community today.

The interactive exhibit is on display in the Town Hall lobby through August 29 and features artwork, maps, historical stories, and QR codes that provide additional videos and educational content. Together, these elements offer visitors of all ages an engaging way to experience this unique chapter of Southlake’s history.

Watch the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, then stop by the exhibit to discover how the story of America’s founding also includes the story of the land that would one day become Southlake.