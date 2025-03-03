My Southlake News

SLK City Spotlight – First Financial Bank’s 40th Anniversary

Mayor Shawn McCaskill stops by First Financial Bank to talk about its 40-year history as the first bank in Southlake.

For four decades, First Financial Bank has been a cornerstone of the local economy, supporting businesses and residents through its evolution. This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill sits down with Co-Founder Wayne Lee and Chairman, CEO & President Shelby Bruhn to discuss the bank’s 40-year legacy. As Southlake’s first financial institution, it has undergone three name changes—beginning as Southlake National Bank, later becoming Texas National Bank, and finally adopting its current name.

Join the conversation to learn more about the milestones that have shaped its success and its continued impact on Southlake.

