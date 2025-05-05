SLK City Spotlight – Getting Ready for Summer: Library & Experience Southlake

Summer is arriving, and the Southlake Public Library and Experience Southlake Teams are ready to make it unforgettable. This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill shares all the exciting details about the Southlake Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and the Experience Southlake Team’s action-packed Summer Camps.

From imaginative indoor adventures to hands-on outdoor fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With limited spots available, early registration is encouraged. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a summer full of discovery, creativity, and community spirit.



To learn more about the Southlake Library Summer Reading Program or Experience Southlake Team’s Summer Camps, please visit www.SouthlakeLibrary.com or www.ExperienceSouthlakeTexas.com.



Click the link below to check out this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight: