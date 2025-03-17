My Southlake News

March 17, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – Highlighting the Senior Activity Center

Southlake’s senior trips offer more than travel—they create lasting friendships, meaningful experiences, and a strong sense of community.

In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Councilmember Randy Robbins visits the City’s Senior Activity Center, where local seniors like Mike and Laurie Morrison have found adventure and friendship.

Through organized group trips, they’ve explored new places while building meaningful relationships along the way. Their stories highlight how these outings enrich lives and foster a strong sense of community among participants. Watch this episode now to see how Southlake’s senior trips are making a difference—one journey at a time.

