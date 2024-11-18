SLK City Spotlight: Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake

We hope you can join us at the 25th Annual Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake celebration on November 23rd, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the sights and sounds of the holidays!

This week on SLK City Spotlight, we join Mayor Shawn McCaskill and City Council as they share everything to expect at Home for the Holidays. From delicious hot chocolate to photos with Santa, tune in to this week’s episode to learn more about Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake.

To watch this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, click on the link below: