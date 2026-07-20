SLK City Spotlight: How Southlake’s Wastewater Lift Stations Keep the City Flowing

Every day, Southlake’s wastewater system quietly works behind the scenes to protect public health, safeguard the environment, and keep our community running smoothly.

In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill takes viewers inside the City’s wastewater system to explore the lift stations that help transport wastewater from lower-lying areas to the treatment plant.



Viewers will learn how Southlake’s Public Works Wastewater Team monitors and maintains these essential facilities 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure reliable service for residents and businesses. The episode also highlights simple steps everyone can take to help protect the wastewater system by properly disposing of grease, wipes, and other non-flushable items. Watch the latest episode to discover the dedicated professionals and critical infrastructure working behind the scenes to keep Southlake flowing every day.

To see the full episode, please click the link below:



