March 10, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – How to Prep for Severe Weather

Mayor Shawn McCaskill meets with Emergency Manager Kennedy Meehan to share essential tips for Severe Weather preparation.

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill is joined by Emergency Manager Kennedy Meehan to share practical tips for staying safe when severe weather is in the forecast. This important conversation highlights key steps like creating an emergency plan, securing supplies, and staying informed. By taking action today, you can help protect yourself and your loved ones.


Click the video below to view this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight:

