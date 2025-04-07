SLK City Spotlight – Keep Southlake Beautiful

SLK City Spotlight is shining a light on Keep Southlake Beautiful, a program dedicated to enhancing the city's green spaces and community pride. Councilmember Frances Scharli offers an exclusive look at the initiative’s impact, from beautification projects to sustainability efforts. We also hear from Community Services Business Manager Milenka Lopez and Public Works Environmental and Regulatory Supervisor Madisson Dunn about the program’s beginnings and recent accomplishments.

Plus, volunteers from the Adopt-A-Sign program, Allison and Barbara Bedwell, share their experiences and their efforts to keep Southlake looking its best. This episode highlights the dedication of residents and city staff working together to create a cleaner, more vibrant community.

Tune in for an uplifting look at how Southlake is making a lasting difference, one project at a time.