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City
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Aug 3, 2026

SLK City Spotlight: Legends Hall Enters Its Next Chapter

See how recent improvements and a generous resident donation are helping preserve Legends Hall for future generations.

Legends Hall has long been a place where Southlake residents gather to celebrate milestones, connect with neighbors, and create lasting memories.

In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill highlights how the City is preserving this beloved community space through recent facility improvements, including new interiors and updated furnishings at the Senior Activity Center. The episode also features the extraordinary generosity of Southlake resident Deanna Kienast, who donated custom artwork created specifically for Legends Hall, adding a unique and lasting touch to the facility.

Together, these investments reflect the City’s commitment to responsible stewardship and enhancing the experience for everyone who visits. Whether attending a community event, hosting a special celebration, or participating in Senior Activity Center programs, residents will continue to enjoy a welcoming space designed to serve Southlake for generations to come.

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Banner for Celebrate Southlake's 70th anniversary (2026), with children near a yellow balloon sculpture, and people holding a sign that says “I planted for Southlake.” Event info: Sep 12, 4-9PM, Southlake Town Square.