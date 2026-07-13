SLK City Spotlight Looks Back at the First Stars & Stripes

What started as a vision to bring the community together has become one of Southlake’s most anticipated annual celebrations. In this special episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill speaks with former Mayor Rick Stacy to reflect on the very first Stars & Stripes celebration and the inspiration behind creating the event.

Filmed on July 3, just hours before this year’s Stars & Stripes festivities, the episode also offers a timely look back at how Town Square came to be, and how it has grown over the years.

Through their conversation, viewers will gain a deeper appreciation for the community spirit that has made Stars & Stripes a beloved Southlake tradition. Don’t miss this special look at the history of one of Southlake’s signature events, and stay tuned for more SLK City Spotlight episodes celebrating the City’s 70th birthday.