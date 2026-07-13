A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
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A crowd gathers in a park by a gazebo, many holding balloons and sitting on blankets. Children and adults enjoy the outdoor event. A "70" anniversary logo is in the lower right corner.
City
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Jul 13, 2026

SLK City Spotlight Looks Back at the First Stars & Stripes

Mayor Shawn McCaskill and former Mayor Rick Stacy reflect on the very first Stars & Stripes Celebration.

What started as a vision to bring the community together has become one of Southlake’s most anticipated annual celebrations. In this special episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill speaks with former Mayor Rick Stacy to reflect on the very first Stars & Stripes celebration and the inspiration behind creating the event.

Filmed on July 3, just hours before this year’s Stars & Stripes festivities, the episode also offers a timely look back at how Town Square came to be, and how it has grown over the years.

Through their conversation, viewers will gain a deeper appreciation for the community spirit that has made Stars & Stripes a beloved Southlake tradition. Don’t miss this special look at the history of one of Southlake’s signature events, and stay tuned for more SLK City Spotlight episodes celebrating the City’s 70th birthday.

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A circular logo for the City of Southlake’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) is on the left, next to an under-construction brick building with scaffolding and a crane on the right.