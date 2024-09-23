September 23, 2024

SLK City Spotlight – Loving Long Ears

Councilmember Frances Scharli joins Founder & Executive Director of Loving Long Ears Jules Peterson to talk about recent updates.

Six months ago, Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary added a new member, Georgie, to their long ears family.

Councilmember Frances Scharli visits Loving Long Ears to check in with Founder & Executive Director Jules Peterson on how Georgie is doing and some of the challenges they have faced at the sanctuary.

To view this episode of Southlake City Spotlight, click the video below: 

Image shows two women during Celebrate Southlake

