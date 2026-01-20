SLK City Spotlight: Medic 2 Enhances Emergency Response in Southlake

In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill introduces Medic 2, the City’s newest ambulance now serving the Southlake community. The addition of Medic 2 enhances the City’s emergency response capabilities and supports fast and efficient care when residents need it most.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Wilson explains how the new unit is equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by highly trained professionals. Together, these improvements reinforce Southlake’s commitment to delivering high-quality emergency services. Residents can learn more about how Medic 2 is helping protect the community by watching this episode of SLK City Spotlight.



