A red Southlake Fire Department ambulance is parked inside a spacious, brightly lit garage with open doors. The vehicle has emergency lights on top and reflective gold lettering on the side.
Jan 20, 2026

SLK City Spotlight: Medic 2 Enhances Emergency Response in Southlake

Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Wilson highlight the addition of Medic 2 and how the new ambulance strengthens emergency response and elevates the level of care for Southlake residents.

In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill introduces Medic 2, the City’s newest ambulance now serving the Southlake community. The addition of Medic 2 enhances the City’s emergency response capabilities and supports fast and efficient care when residents need it most.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Wilson explains how the new unit is equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by highly trained professionals. Together, these improvements reinforce Southlake’s commitment to delivering high-quality emergency services. Residents can learn more about how Medic 2 is helping protect the community by watching this episode of SLK City Spotlight.

