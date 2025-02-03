February 3, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – National Charity League – Southlake Chapter

National Charity League (NCL), Southlake Chapter Makes an Impact on City Activities and Events

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley speaks with the President of the National Charity League (NCL), Southlake Chapter, Kristi Dyer, about the organization's different initiatives within the City's various departments and events.

Check out this episode to learn more about everything the National Charity League (NCL) does for the City and also how to get involved and learn more.

Click the link below to view this week's episode:

Image features a joyful bride surrounded by her bridesmaids

