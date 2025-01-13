SLK City Spotlight - North White Chapel - Kirkwood Branch Bridge Reopening

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill shares the exciting details of the recently opened North White Chapel Kirkwood Branch Bridge. After 16 months of hard work, dedication, and collaboration, this milestone project is a critical part of connecting our community. Check out this episode as Mayor McCaskill talks us through the new features of the North White Chapel Kirkwood Branch Bridge.

You can view this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight at the link below: