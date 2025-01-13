January 13, 2025

SLK City Spotlight - North White Chapel - Kirkwood Branch Bridge Reopening

Mayor Shawn McCaskill details the newly added features and the reopening of the North White Chapel Kirkwood Branch Bridge.

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill shares the exciting details of the recently opened North White Chapel Kirkwood Branch Bridge. After 16 months of hard work, dedication, and collaboration, this milestone project is a critical part of connecting our community. Check out this episode as Mayor McCaskill talks us through the new features of the North White Chapel Kirkwood Branch Bridge.

You can view this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight at the link below:

Image features a joyful bride surrounded by her bridesmaids

Related News

Experience
February 6, 2025
A Night to Remember: Southlake’s Sweetheart Dance
Select: Business
January 10, 2025
Say Cheese! Meet Hinkle Family Dental
City
December 30, 2024
Get To Know Councilmember Frances Scharli
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram