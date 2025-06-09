SLK City Spotlight – One-Year Anniversary

Mayor Shawn McCaskill and City Council are celebrating one year of its SLK City Spotlight video series, a project launched to keep residents informed and connected. Mayor Shawn McCaskill marked the anniversary by highlighting the series’ role in breaking down important topics like winter weather preparation and showcasing standout community members, including a Paralympic Champion Korban Best and Olympic Champion Sam Watson.

Over the past 12 months, SLK City Spotlight has offered a closer look at city projects, services, and events. The series has become a trusted source for timely updates and meaningful stories from across Southlake. With Councilmembers Austin Reynolds and Chuck Taggart joining the series, SLK City Spotlight aims to strengthen community engagement and continue to keep residents informed, connected, and involved.



To view this episode, please visit: