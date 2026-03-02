SLK City Spotlight – White’s Chapel Methodist Church and a Legacy of Community

From its founding in 1871 to today, White’s Chapel Methodist Church continues to inspire Southlake through faith, perseverance, and a pioneering spirit.

As Southlake celebrates its 70th anniversary, the City is shining a spotlight on some of its earliest and most enduring foundations. Mayor Shawn McCaskill reflects on White’s Chapel Methodist Church, a cornerstone of the community since 1871. Councilmembers Frances Scharli and Austin Reynolds join Students Co-Director Michelle Joseph to explore how the church’s legacy continues to shape the city today. Through stories of faith, perseverance, and a pioneering spirit, Southlake’s history comes alive for residents both old and new. The episode highlights the ways in which early institutions laid the groundwork for the thriving, connected community Southlake is today. It’s a reminder that the values of the past continue to guide the city into the future.

For more on Southlake’s 70th Anniversary, visit www.SouthlakeTexas70.com.