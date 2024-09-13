SLK City Spotlight – Southlake Carroll Dragons Football

Get ready for Southlake Dragons football!

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Head Football Coach Riley Dodge go over everything from Dragonmaker Boot Camp to how important community spirit is to the athletics program at Southlake Carroll.



“People ask me all the time what our secret sauce is,” said Coach Dodge. “Every school in our town is a Dragon.”

For a sneak peek at all the fun in store, check out the video below to hear more about Southlake Carroll Football.