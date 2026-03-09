A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A firefighter wearing protective gear uses a power saw to cut through a garage door, with sparks flying. The firefighter’s jacket reads “Southlake” and “M. Turner.”.
Mar 9, 2026

SLK City Spotlight: Southlake Fire Department Trains Year-Round to Stay Emergency Ready

Southlake firefighters train year-round using realistic scenarios to ensure they are always ready when an emergency occurs.

Preparation is a constant priority for the Southlake Fire Department. Firefighters train year-round to ensure crews are ready to respond when an emergency occurs. In a recent episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill spoke with Division Chief of Training and Administration Jonathan Castro about a hands-on training exercise held inside a real home on Dove Road. During the exercise, firefighters practiced safe entry techniques, establishing escape routes, ventilating smoke, and creating emergency exits—critical skills during a residential fire response. This type of realistic training helps crews sharpen their abilities and maintain the high level of service residents expect.

Southlake remains one of only eight fire departments in Texas with both an ISO 1 rating and accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI).

View the full episode below:

