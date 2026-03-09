SLK City Spotlight: Southlake Fire Department Trains Year-Round to Stay Emergency Ready

Preparation is a constant priority for the Southlake Fire Department. Firefighters train year-round to ensure crews are ready to respond when an emergency occurs. In a recent episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill spoke with Division Chief of Training and Administration Jonathan Castro about a hands-on training exercise held inside a real home on Dove Road. During the exercise, firefighters practiced safe entry techniques, establishing escape routes, ventilating smoke, and creating emergency exits—critical skills during a residential fire response. This type of realistic training helps crews sharpen their abilities and maintain the high level of service residents expect.



Southlake remains one of only eight fire departments in Texas with both an ISO 1 rating and accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI).

View the full episode below:

