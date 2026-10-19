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City
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Oct 19, 2026

SLK City Spotlight: Southlake Fire Department’s Alerting System

Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Division Chief Jonathan Castro explain how Southlake’s Fire Station Alerting System helps firefighters prepare for emergency calls.

When an emergency happens, a fast, coordinated response can make a critical difference. In the latest SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Division Chief of Training and Administration Jonathan Castro highlight how the Phoenix G2 Fire Station Alerting System supports Southlake firefighters.

Installed at all Southlake fire stations, the system helps crews receive emergency information and prepare to respond quickly. This technology supports the coordination and readiness needed when every moment matters.

Watch the latest SLK City Spotlight to learn how Southlake Fire Department uses this system to support the firefighters who protect the community and respond when lives are at risk.

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