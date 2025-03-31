My Southlake News

March 31, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – Southlake Kids Interested in Leadership (SKIL)

Tune in to this week’s SLK City Spotlight to hear SKIL students share their experiences in this year’s program.

For the past decade, the Southlake Kids Interested in Leadership (SKIL) program has empowered hundreds of students with essential leadership and innovation skills. This year, the 2024-2025 SKIL program continues that legacy, providing young leaders with the tools to inspire change in their communities.

On this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley highlights the program’s impact over the past year. Viewers will also hear directly from this year’s SKIL students as they share their personal growth and experiences. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the future leaders of Southlake in action!

To see this episode of SLK City Spotlight, click the video below:

