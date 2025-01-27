SLK City Spotlight – Southlake Open Rewards Returns

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor McCaskill and Deputy Director of Economic Development & Tourism Robert Briggs share exciting news from Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café about the return of the Southlake Open Rewards Program.

Check out this episode to learn more about how to sign up, where you can earn 5% cash back around town, and how to log purchases.

To see this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, please visit the link below:



