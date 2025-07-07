SLK City Spotlight – Southlake Tennis Center 25th Anniversary

The Southlake Tennis Center is celebrating 25 years of serving the community with excellence. Opened in 1999, the Tennis Center began with just 13 courts and a temporary pro shop, but has since grown into one of the premier tennis facilities in the region. Councilmember Frances Scharli recently visited the Tennis Center to speak with General Manager Mia Gordon-Poorman about its impressive journey and the partnerships that have helped it thrive.



Over the years, the facility has earned national recognition, being named the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Facility of the Year in both 2011 and 2020. To mark the 25th anniversary, the Southlake Tennis Center hosted a lively celebration on May 10, filled with fun, friendly competition, and community pride. The milestone highlights not only the Tennis Center’s accomplishments, but also its lasting impact on Southlake’s recreational landscape.



To watch the full episode, please visit: