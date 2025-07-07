A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A tennis player jumps to hit a serve on an outdoor court. Other players and a coach stand nearby. Trees and a large water tower labeled "SOUTHLAKE" are visible in the background. The SLK logo appears in the corner.
City
|
Jul 7, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – Southlake Tennis Center 25th Anniversary

The Southlake Tennis Center celebrates 25 years of growth, recognition, and community impact since opening in 1999.

The Southlake Tennis Center is celebrating 25 years of serving the community with excellence. Opened in 1999, the Tennis Center began with just 13 courts and a temporary pro shop, but has since grown into one of the premier tennis facilities in the region. Councilmember Frances Scharli recently visited the Tennis Center to speak with General Manager Mia Gordon-Poorman about its impressive journey and the partnerships that have helped it thrive.

Over the years, the facility has earned national recognition, being named the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Facility of the Year in both 2011 and 2020. To mark the 25th anniversary, the Southlake Tennis Center hosted a lively celebration on May 10, filled with fun, friendly competition, and community pride. The milestone highlights not only the Tennis Center’s accomplishments, but also its lasting impact on Southlake’s recreational landscape.

To watch the full episode, please visit:

Share