SLK City Spotlight: Southlake’s Community Partnerships Earn International Recognition

In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill speaks with Community Services Director David Miller to discuss the City’s Community Services Agreement (CSA) program and the nonprofit organizations that help serve the community every day.

These partnerships provide essential services ranging from volunteer opportunities and arts programming to transportation, meals, and other vital support for residents. Together, these organizations extend the City’s ability to enhance quality of life while strengthening the sense of community that makes Southlake unique.

Their collective impact recently received international recognition with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Local Government Excellence Award, highlighting Southlake’s innovative approach to community partnership.

To see the full episode, click the link below: