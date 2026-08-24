SLK City Spotlight: The State Line Showdown

Dragon football is back, and this year’s season opener is taking the team to one of Texas’s most historic sports venues.

On this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park as the Carroll Dragons prepare to face the Oklahoma Jenks Trojans in the State Line Showdown. Carroll state champions Ryan Jacobson and Justin Padron reflect on the tradition, pride, and championship legacy that define Dragon football.

Mayor McCaskill also speaks with Carroll Head Coach Lee Munn for a closer look at this year’s team and what fans can expect from the season ahead. The State Line Showdown promises to be a memorable night as the Dragons take the field at the historic Cotton Bowl.

Join us Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m. and cheer on the Dragons!