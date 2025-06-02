SLK City Spotlight – Turf Field Upgrades

This episode of SLK City Spotlight highlights the completion of major turf upgrades at Bicentennial Park and Bob Jones Park, a milestone for youth sports organizations and the community. Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson provides the final update on the projects, which are set to enhance the experience for hundreds of local youth athletes.

The new turf fields will offer more durable playing surfaces and support year-round use. Representatives from Dragon Youth Baseball, Miracle League of Southlake, and Southlake Girls Softball Association shared their excitement, calling the improvements a “game changer” for their teams and the community. These upgrades are expected to create lasting memories for young athletes and their families.



