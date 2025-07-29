SLK City Spotlight – “Under Our Wings”

This week on SLK City Spotlight, we revisit a powerful moment from April: the unveiling of Under Our Wings, Southlake’s newest public art installation at DPS West. Designed by internationally acclaimed artist Vito Di Bari, the sculpture pays tribute to the bravery and dedication of the city’s first responders. More than just a striking work of art, it stands as a symbol of protection, service, and the spirit of community.

In this episode, Mayor Shawn McCaskill joins the artist to reflect on the significance of the piece and the message it carries. Their conversation offers insight into how public art can inspire pride, remembrance, and unity throughout the city.



To see the full episode, please visit: