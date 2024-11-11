SLK City Spotlight: Veterans Day & Veterans Day Memorial

This week on SLK City Spotlight, we join Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley as they talk about the history of Veterans Day and how the community participates in honoring the brave men and women who served our country in the U.S. armed forces.

They also announce the early development of a Veterans Day Memorial within the City of Southlake.

To learn more about Veterans Day and the early stages of the Veterans Day Memorial, please visit the link below: