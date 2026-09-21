SLK City Spotlight: Why Southlake? Zumi Modern Sushi Shares Its Story

Why Southlake?

That’s the question Mayor Pro Tem Randy Robbins asks Chef Pae of Zumi Modern Sushi in the latest SLK City Spotlight.

From the story behind the restaurant to the vision Chef Pae had for Zumi, the conversation explores what drew him to Southlake, the experience he wanted to create, and what he hopes Zumi will become for the community.

Businesses like Zumi add to the experiences available right here in Southlake. They also tell a larger story about the entrepreneurs who choose to invest in our community, build relationships, and put down roots here.

And when you’re talking sushi, there’s really only one way to wrap up the conversation—with a bite!

Get to know Chef Pae, hear the story behind Zumi, and find out what makes Southlake the place to be in the latest SLK City Spotlight.