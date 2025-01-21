January 21, 2025

SLK City Spotlight - Winter Prep & a Day with Southlake's Emergency Manager

A behind-the-scenes look at how the City of Southlake prepares for winter weather.

Cold temperatures, snow, and ice can significantly affect the daily routines of residents in the City of Southlake. That's why the Protect Southlake team diligently prepares for winter weather to ensure the City remains safe and operational.

In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor McCaskill takes us behind the scenes to explain the efforts involved in preparing the City for winter weather. We also hear from Emergency Manager Kennedy Meehan about how to anticipate the various emergencies that winter weather can bring.

To see this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, please visit the link below:

