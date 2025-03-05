SmartScape Your Yard: Water-Wise Landscaping Tips for Southlake

Did you know March is Texas SmartScape month? This program, established by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), encourages water-efficient landscaping by utilizing plants that thrive in our local climate. By choosing the right plants and techniques, we can save water and create beautiful, sustainable landscapes!



Here are some quick tips to get you started:



Plant Native/Adaptive Plants:



Choose plants suited to our climate. Native plants are drought-tolerant, pest-resistant, and help reduce the need for extra water and chemicals. Find a list of recommended plants in the SmartScape database!



Add Mulch:



Adding a 3-inch layer of mulch to your garden and flowerbeds will help keep the soil cool, reduce evaporation, and prevent weeds. Just be sure to mulch around the base of trees, not directly on the trunks!



These simple steps will get you started on conserving water and helping the environment along the way. To learn more about the Texas SmartScape initiative and to find even more landscaping tips, head over to their webpage.



As a reminder, the City of Southlake has a permanent twice-a-week watering schedule that is dependent on your address. You can visit the Watering Smart webpage to learn more about your designated days.