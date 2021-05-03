Southlake Adds New Website Module to Help Customers with Trash and Recycling

Southlake residents can check their residential trash and recycling collection schedule and learn how to properly dispose of materials using a new online module!

Recollect is a software that helps customers view their recycling and trash services/schedules at a glance.

This new customer service enhancement feature allows residents to find their collection day, seasonal collections and offers instructions on how to properly dispose of an item.

“Our customers have requested a way to locate their trash and recycling services easier. With the help of the Community Engagement Committee and our partnerships with Recollect and Republic Services, we were able to make this possible,” Assistant to the City Manager Lauren LaNeave said.

Customers will also have access to recycling information covering the importance of recycling right, increasing waste diversion and preventing wishcycling.

“Sometimes knowing how to dispose of unwanted items can feel complicated, and our goal with this tool is to simplify this process for our customers,” added LaNeave.

All you have to do is enter your address or the item you want to dispose of, and with a click of a button you will have access to an array of trash and recycling resources.

Customers can also save time by signing up to receive reminders via text or email.

This offering was also a recommendation of the City’s Health and Wellness plan, which presents opportunities for the City to advocate for the well-being of all residents, visitors and corporate citizens, as well as serve as a guide to encourage community wellness.

View your trash and recycling schedule.