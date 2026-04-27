Southlake and Keller Launch Fit City Challenge 2026 Focused on Wellness for All

The cities of Southlake and Keller are teaming up once again for the 5th Annual Fit City Challenge, encouraging residents to focus on health and wellness all month long. This year’s initiative takes a new approach by moving away from competition and instead emphasizing personal goals, community support, and sustainable healthy habits. Participants can join weekly pop-up challenges through the GooseChase app, earning entries for prize drawings while staying active and engaged.

In addition to the challenges, residents can take advantage of special events at The Marq Champions Club, including an Open Access Day on May 16 and a Family Fitness Day on May 30. Weekly themes such as “Move Where You Live” and “Wellness Beyond Workouts” are designed to keep participants motivated and inspired. With opportunities for all ages and fitness levels, the Fit City Challenge aims to bring the community together in a meaningful and healthy way.

To get started, explore event details, weekly themes, and ways to participate at ExperienceSouthlakeTexas.com. You can also make a difference by signing up for Run4Elise—a great opportunity to stay active while supporting an important cause.