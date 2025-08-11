Southlake Athletics Wraps Up a Successful Summer Athletics Season

With strong participation, enthusiastic players, and competitive matchups across all leagues, the season highlighted the continued growth and excitement surrounding youth athletics in Southlake.

This summer’s Volleyball League welcomed 314 participants across 29 teams, while the Basketball League saw impressive numbers with 71 teams and approximately 608 players. Whether on the court serving up aces or sinking buzzer-beaters, athletes brought their best each week, showcasing not only their skills but also sportsmanship and teamwork.

“Our summer sports season was a tremendous success,” said Athletics Coordinator Chad Tucker. It couldn’t have happened without the effort from all the athletes, volunteer coaches, officials, and families who supported the leagues week after week.

With the summer leagues wrapped, Southlake Athletics is now shifting its focus to the upcoming seasons. Registration is currently open for Fall Flag Football, Fall Volleyball, and Winter Basketball. Families are encouraged to sign up early, as spots are expected to fill quickly.

From first-time players to seasoned competitors, Southlake’s youth sports programs offer something for everyone—building skills, confidence, and community along the way.

To learn more about upcoming leagues and register, visit https://www.experiencesouthlaketexas.com/504/Athletics