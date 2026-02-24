Southlake Cares Spotlight: Metroport Meals On Wheels Delivers More Than Meals

Each Monday at lunchtime in Southlake, our 55+ neighbors gather for the City’s Senior Luncheon program at Legends Hall — sharing a meal, conversation, and the simple joy of community. And, for seniors and residents who are homebound, another kind of connection arrives with a knock at the door: a warm meal delivered through Metroport Meals On Wheels.



These moments reflect something deeply important in Southlake — a shared commitment to ensure those who need it most are supported, connected, and able to remain in their homes with dignity.

Through its partnership with the City, Metroport Meals On Wheels (MMOW) helps coordinate essential services, including home-delivered meals, senior-focused activities, and participation in the City of Southlake’s Senior Advisory Commission. But what they provide goes far beyond food.

They deliver reassurance, consistency, and the reminder that no neighbor is forgotten.

In Southlake, these services are part of the City’s broader focus on supporting residents of all ages and creating opportunities for connection across generations.

For more than four decades, MMOW has strengthened communities through a simple but powerful model: neighbors helping neighbors. Since 1980, the organization has delivered more than 2.5 million meals, a milestone that reflects both sustained community support and a growing need for services that address hunger and isolation.

More Than a Meal: A Daily Connection

Meals on Wheels programs are often associated with nutrition, but for many participants, the service represents something more profound: consistency, companionship, and peace of mind.

Volunteers don’t simply drop off meals. They notice when routines change. They offer a friendly greeting. For some seniors, the daily visit may be the only face-to-face interaction they have that day.

“Our mission is to be a grassroots volunteer advocate for the elderly and those in need — neighbors helping neighbors to alleviate isolation, hunger, and loneliness,” said Executive Director Mary King.

Southlake’s Partnership with Metroport Meals On Wheels

In Southlake, community care is not just a value — it is a shared commitment. Metroport Meals On Wheels plays a vital role in supporting seniors and homebound residents across our region, including right here in our community.

Through an ongoing partnership with the City, MMOW continues to coordinate services that help older adults stay nourished, connected, and supported. This includes organizing home-delivered meals for eligible residents and coordinating senior-focused programs and activities.

MMOW also supports the City’s weekly Senior Luncheon program, bringing neighbors together for meals, conversation, and community connection. In addition, the organization participates in Southlake’s Senior Advisory Commission, helping inform and strengthen services that support aging residents.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley reflected on the impact during a recent City Council presentation.

“This work goes far beyond a meal,” Talley said. “It provides connection, reassurance, and the ability for seniors to remain in their homes with dignity.”

The Heart of the Mission: Volunteers

Unlike many similar programs, MMOW receives no federal or state funding and relies instead on volunteers, donors, and community partnerships to sustain operations.

For many volunteers, meal delivery becomes one of the most meaningful moments of their week. Routes often take about an hour or two, but the impact lasts far longer. Over time, volunteers build relationships with the neighbors they serve — transforming a simple delivery into a steady connection rooted in compassion and consistency.

An Evening to Support the Mission

Each year, supporters come together for Party in the Pasture, MMOW’s signature fundraiser. This year’s event returns February 28 at Circle T Ranch and helps sustain the organization’s year-round services.

“Every ticket, every donation, and every volunteer helps ensure our seniors are not left hungry or isolated,” King said. For event details, visit: https://bit.ly/4kTrqWp.

Ways to Get Involved

MMOW’s mission is powered by the community. Residents can support the organization by volunteering to deliver meals, assisting at senior programs, shopping, or volunteering at Sadie’s Upscale Resale Boutique, or making a financial donation. Learn more at: www.metroportmow.org/get-involved.