Southlake City Spotlight: Get Ready for Oktoberfest!

This week on Southlake City Spotlight, join Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Chamber of Commerce President Mark Guilbert as they gear up for the exciting 23rd anniversary of Oktoberfest!

From adorable wiener dog races to mouthwatering Bavarian cuisine and spectacular performances by local talent, this year’s celebration promises unforgettable fun for everyone! Be sure to mark your calendars for this weekend, October 11th through 13th!

Don’t miss out! Check out the episode below to catch all the details: