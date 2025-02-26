Southlake Community Services Earns Top Honors at the 2025 DFW Directors Association Awards

The City of Southlake’s Community Services Department is proud to announce that two of its outstanding leaders have been recognized at the 2025 DFW Directors Association Awards Ceremony. Jennifer Blackstock, Recreation Programs Manager , received the Excellence in Mentoring Award for her dedication to developing future leaders within the department.

Amy Bennett, Champions Club Operations Manager, was honored with the Distinguished Professional Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to Parks and Recreation over her 16-year career. These awards highlight the exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to service that define Southlake's approach to community engagement and recreation. Jennifer Blackstock: Excellence in Mentoring Jennifer Blackstock's impact on the City of Southlake extends far beyond her role. Since joining the department in 2018 as an Aquatics Supervisor, she has been instrumental in ensuring world-class safety, training, and leadership development at The Marq Southlake. Her leadership was pivotal in establishing operational procedures for Champions Club's Aquatics Center, with a strong emphasis on water safety, lifeguard training, and staff development. She also played a key role in implementing comprehensive CPR, First Aid, and AED training programs across the facility. As a mentor, Jennifer has helped numerous young professionals advance their careers. One notable example is Zack Miller, who started as a part-time front desk employee and, under Jennifer's guidance, progressed to Aquatics Coordinator and eventually Aquatics Supervisor. Her ability to recognize potential and foster professional growth makes her an invaluable leader in Southlake's Community Services Department. Now serving as Recreation Programs Manager, Jennifer oversees Athletics, Programs, and Outdoor Experiences, continuing her mission to support staff development and enhance program offerings. Her commitment to mentorship and innovation made her a natural choice for the Excellence in Mentoring Award. Amy Bennett: Distinguished Professional Amy Bennett's career in Parks and Recreation exemplifies dedication and excellence. She began her journey with the City of Southlake in 2008 as a part-time Recreation Aid, steadily rising through the ranks to become Champions Club Operations Manager in 2023. Her leadership has shaped many of Southlake's most successful recreation programs. From managing the Adaptive Recreation Program to leading the development and launch of Champions Club, Amy's contributions have left a lasting impact. She was instrumental in creating operational policies for Champions Club, spearheading membership growth initiatives, and enhancing customer service through key staffing adjustments. During the challenges of COVID-19, Amy demonstrated adaptability by leading a website refresh project, ensuring clear communication and streamlined operations. Today, she oversees Fitness, Guest Services, Aquatics, Memberships, and Rentals, ensuring Champions Club continues to provide exceptional experiences for members and visitors. Amy's expertise in recreation management, staff development, and operational efficiency has earned her the Distinguished Professional Award, marking the second consecutive year that Southlake has received this recognition. A Commitment to Excellence in Parks and Recreation The City of Southlake is honored to have leaders like Jennifer Blackstock and Amy Bennett, whose dedication and expertise continue to elevate the Community Services Department. Their achievements at the 2025 DFW Directors Association Awards reflect Southlake's commitment to providing world-class recreational opportunities and professional development for its staff and residents. For more information on Southlake's Community Services programs and facilities, visit www.ExperienceSouthlakeTexas.com.