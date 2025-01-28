Southlake Earns Distinguished Budget Award for Strategic and Transparent Planning

The City of Southlake is pleased to share that the FY 2024 Budget has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. This recognition highlights the budget’s focus on transparency, effective use of resources, and meticulous planning to ensure every dollar is directed toward initiatives that make a meaningful impact.

“The financial overview presents a clear picture of the City's financial plan and includes strong economic context.” - GFOA Reviewer Feedback

Beyond awards, the budget plays a vital role in addressing the priorities of the community —whether it’s enhancing public safety, improving mobility, or fostering recreational opportunities in City parks.

“Our budget is a roadmap that ensures we’re making smart, responsible financial decisions to meet the needs of our community today and in the future,” City Manager Alison Ortowski said. “We’re honored to receive the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, which is a reflection of our team’s ongoing commitment to excellence.”

Ortowski added that staff remain focused on upholding this commitment each day, ensuring Southlake remains a place where residents can proudly live, work, and play.

You can view the FY 2024 Budget in its entirety on the City of Southlake website.