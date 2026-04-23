A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Logo for a 70th anniversary established in 1956, featuring a large "70" with a tree in the background and the words "2,026 Trees in 2026" on a green ribbon.
Experience
|
Apr 23, 2026

Southlake Expands 2,026 Trees Initiative with Larger Tree Purchase Option for Residents

Southlake residents now have the opportunity to purchase larger, high-quality trees directly through the city as part of its “2,026 Trees in 2026” campaign making it easier than ever to enhance their properties with more mature, shade-producing trees at an affordable cost.

The initiative, launched in celebration of Southlake’s 70th anniversary, allows homeowners to invest in bigger, more established trees that provide immediate visual impact, increased shade, and long-term environmental benefits. By simplifying the process and offering trees at a set price, the city is helping residents quickly contribute to a greener, more beautiful community.

To make participation accessible, the program offers two flexible options for residents:

Option 1: Purchase a Tree for Pick-Up

Ideal for individuals, families, homeowners associations, or neighborhood groups, this option allows participants to take a hands-on approach.

  • Cost: $50 per tree
  • Residents pick up their tree at a designated location, where staff will assist with loading.
  • Each purchase includes simple, easy-to-follow planting instructions for at-home success.

This option is especially popular among groups looking to make a collective impact while enjoying a shared outdoor activity.

Option 2: Purchase a Tree with Volunteer Help

Exclusively available to residents ages 55 and older, this option adds an extra layer of convenience and community connection.

  • Cost: $50 per tree
  • Volunteers will deliver and plant the tree directly at the resident’s home.

The volunteer-supported option not only ensures accessibility for older residents but also strengthens community bonds through service and collaboration.

City leaders emphasize that every tree planted contributes to a broader vision—one that enhances property values, improves air quality, and creates a more inviting environment for all.

Residents interested in participating can sign up through the city’s official website and select the option that best fits their needs.

With 2,026 trees as the goal, Southlake is calling on its community to dig in—literally—and help shape a greener future, one tree at a time. Visit the Experience Southlake Texas 2026 Trees webpage to purchase a tree, sign up for volunteer help, or learn about upcoming planting events.

Share

Banner for “Art in the Square” at Southlake Town Square, featuring a highland cow on the left and event dates, April 24–26, with the website ArtintheSquare.com on the right.