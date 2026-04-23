Southlake Expands 2,026 Trees Initiative with Larger Tree Purchase Option for Residents

The initiative, launched in celebration of Southlake’s 70th anniversary, allows homeowners to invest in bigger, more established trees that provide immediate visual impact, increased shade, and long-term environmental benefits. By simplifying the process and offering trees at a set price, the city is helping residents quickly contribute to a greener, more beautiful community.

To make participation accessible, the program offers two flexible options for residents:

Option 1: Purchase a Tree for Pick-Up

Ideal for individuals, families, homeowners associations, or neighborhood groups, this option allows participants to take a hands-on approach.

Cost: $50 per tree

Residents pick up their tree at a designated location, where staff will assist with loading.

Each purchase includes simple, easy-to-follow planting instructions for at-home success.

This option is especially popular among groups looking to make a collective impact while enjoying a shared outdoor activity.

Option 2: Purchase a Tree with Volunteer Help

Exclusively available to residents ages 55 and older, this option adds an extra layer of convenience and community connection.

Cost: $50 per tree

Volunteers will deliver and plant the tree directly at the resident’s home.

The volunteer-supported option not only ensures accessibility for older residents but also strengthens community bonds through service and collaboration.

City leaders emphasize that every tree planted contributes to a broader vision—one that enhances property values, improves air quality, and creates a more inviting environment for all.

Residents interested in participating can sign up through the city’s official website and select the option that best fits their needs.

With 2,026 trees as the goal, Southlake is calling on its community to dig in—literally—and help shape a greener future, one tree at a time. Visit the Experience Southlake Texas 2026 Trees webpage to purchase a tree, sign up for volunteer help, or learn about upcoming planting events.