Southlake Expands Accessibility Initiatives with New Advisory Commission

The Southlake City Council is committed to building a community that is welcoming and accessible for everyone. Guided by this vision, Council has worked closely with City staff on initiatives like adaptive recreation through Club Metro, website accessibility enhancements, and Miracle League of Southlake, all with the goal of reducing barriers in public spaces, services, and communication. The newest step in this effort is the creation of the Advisory Commission on Persons with Disabilities (ACPD).

Comprised of seven residents appointed by Council, the ACPD will partner with staff to bring forward the perspectives of the disability community. The commission will provide policy recommendations shaped by lived experiences, with a mission to enhance quality of life, promote awareness, and ensure Southlake remains a place where everyone can thrive.

The ACPD will also highlight the valuable contributions of individuals with disabilities by recommending ways to share their stories through City platforms and evaluating communication channels for accessibility improvements.

The ACPD meets to discuss the new commission.

The commission’s first meeting was held on August 25, 2025, at Legends Hall, marking the beginning of an exciting collaboration between residents, City leaders, and staff.

“This is really going to be special,” Mayor McCaskill said when the commission was approved by City Council in December 2024. “I think it’s really going to show our community coming together at its best.”

Learn more at the Advisory Commission on Persons with Disabilities webpage.